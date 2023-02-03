ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri gives the green light for adult use cannabis sales three days early

 4 days ago

In a surprise change of plans, Missouri dispensaries will be opening up their doors to recreational customers a few days early.

As of Friday, 90% of medical dispensaries are expected to get approved to sell to adults generally. The original plan was for adult sales to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, but the day has come a bit early. Lisa Cox of the Department of Health told KMOX’s Total Information P.M. that there’s a three-ounce limit, and not to bring plastic.

“It’s still a cash only industry because it is still federally illegal. Banking is still sort of an issue for this industry,” she said. She added that some systems do accept debit cards, but none can accept credit.

Missouri’s rollout has been unusually fast, with just 90 days between the vote and the start of sales. Other states have taken one to three years to get going.

Tom Bommarito, owner of Green Light Dispensary, said it’s an exciting development, and that the sale of adult-use products will “definitely” increase their volume.

“We knew this was coming,” he said. “We were not using our full canopy space during medical and we knew this was gonna happen over the last 90 days so we have grown special just for this event. So, we’ve got product.”

Bommarito adds that recreational customers who have been heading over to Illinois to purchase weed without a medical card will likely start buying from Missouri due to the lower taxes on the product. Plus, he said, he expects some Illinoisans will cross the river for their greens just like many do for gas and cigarettes.

