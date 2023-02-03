ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Duo Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old In Mount Vernon, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBzTY_0kbU1dMj00
The shooting happened in Mount Vernon at 34 South 8th Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said.

The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.

After a long, arduous investigation into the killing, authorities have now indicted two suspects, identified as Mount Vernon residents Tyrese White, age 20, and Christopher Mills, also age 20, Mount Vernon Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The two are charged with:

  • Second-degree murder;
  • First-degree robbery;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The two men were both already in custody for an unrelated crime at the time of their indictment. They have both been arraigned in Westchester County Court and are waiting for their trials.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns

Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver Slams Into Telephone Pole In Yorktown: Police

A 74-year-old Northern Westchester man faces drunk driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around 6 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to a single-car crash on Underhill Avenue by the intersection with Route 118, where a vehicle had collided with a pole, according to Yorktown Police.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy