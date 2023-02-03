Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
WCAX
Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. The Burlington Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening at the Salmon Run apartments off of Riverside Avenue. Court paperwork reveals Tovi Mesick, 40, of...
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for armed robbery in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery at the Speedway on Queen City Avenue at around 5:00 a.m. The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and told her...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a Central Street address at around 11:40 a.m. Police say they spoke with a woman who reported that she had gotten into an argument with a man she knew.
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova resigns amid stolen Rolex investigation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Giancarlo DiGenova, the Vermont State trooper who was accused of grand larceny in December has resigned, a state police spokesperson confirmed to NBC5 on Tuesday. DiGenova, had been suspended with pay in December as the agency launched an investigation into possible grand larceny, possession of stolen...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown
MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #4 in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 50-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for her fourth DUI following an incident in Weathersfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank on Route 131 at around 8:25 p.m. Police identified the driver as Danielle Smith. While speaking...
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault and burglary in Whitingham
READING — A 32-year-old man from Whitingham was cited following an incident in Reading back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Wilmington Cross Road at around 3:20 p.m. on January 12. Following an investigation, police allege that William Elting had assaulted Thomas...
WCAX
Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. Crews battle fire in South Burlington. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
FHPD: Woman flees store, arrested for theft
A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw's Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver tased after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Plymouth on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a reckless driver on Tenney Mountain Highway headed east towards I-93 from the area of Dunkin Donuts at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle, which had...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
