Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Glock stolen in Brownington

BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Brownington last week. Authorities say they were notified today that a firearm that had been stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a home on Evansville Road at around 6:30 p.m. The gun was a black...
BROWNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to ID man seen in Jay

JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
JAY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Employees detail shocking conditions at Newport Prison

NEWPORT — Corrections employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have issued a letter to Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections that identifies grave concerns about the dangerous state of their facility. They also expressed a lack of confidence in the facility’s Interim Superintendent, Lori...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
GRAND ISLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI in Berlin

BERLIN — A 61-year-old man from East Berlin was arrested for DUI following an incident in Berlin on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Northfield Street at around 9:00 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested for suspicion of driving...
BERLIN, VT

