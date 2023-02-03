Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
mynbc5.com
Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Glock stolen in Brownington
BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Brownington last week. Authorities say they were notified today that a firearm that had been stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a home on Evansville Road at around 6:30 p.m. The gun was a black...
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting
The shooting at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue sent one man to the hospital, according to Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. A suspect, identified as Tovi R. Mesick, was in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting.
WCAX
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. The fire is near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets in South Burlington on Spear Meadow Road. Burlington mayor to hold updates on Elmwood Ave pod project. Updated: 9 hours ago. On...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay
JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington police continue searching for man wanted for allegedly stealing cars, assaulting officer
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police are continuing to search for a Vermont man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. The South Burlington Police Dept. is asking for help finding 31-year-old Eric Loyer, who police suspect had stolen a gold...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
newportdispatch.com
Employees detail shocking conditions at Newport Prison
NEWPORT — Corrections employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have issued a letter to Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections that identifies grave concerns about the dangerous state of their facility. They also expressed a lack of confidence in the facility’s Interim Superintendent, Lori...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Berlin
BERLIN — A 61-year-old man from East Berlin was arrested for DUI following an incident in Berlin on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Northfield Street at around 9:00 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested for suspicion of driving...
