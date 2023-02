Mt. Lake Alliance Church is sponsoring an appearance from Christian comedian Jeff Allen. The show will be held Feb. 17 at the BARC Auditorium in Windom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the BARC or online at www.itickets.com/events/471487, or are available at the door the night of the show.

