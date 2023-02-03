Read full article on original website
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a Central Street address at around 11:40 a.m. Police say they spoke with a woman who reported that she had gotten into an argument with a man she knew.
Man arrested for armed robbery in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery at the Speedway on Queen City Avenue at around 5:00 a.m. The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and told her...
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
FHPD: Woman flees store, arrested for theft
A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw's Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
Woman arrested for domestic assault in Putney
PUTNEY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Putney early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred on Turner Trail at around 2:00 a.m. Police say that following an investigation, Anne-Marie Muscari, of Putney, was cited for...
Woman arrested for DUI #4 in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 50-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for her fourth DUI following an incident in Weathersfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank on Route 131 at around 8:25 p.m. Police identified the driver as Danielle Smith. While speaking...
Drunk driver tased after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Plymouth on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a reckless driver on Tenney Mountain Highway headed east towards I-93 from the area of Dunkin Donuts at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle, which had...
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for her second DUI following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located a vehicle motionless at a blinking red light at the corner of West Street and South Main Street at around 10:35 p.m. Police say they found a woman...
Police looking for missing Winchester teen
WINCHESTER— Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a local teen. Mary Sanborn was last seen in the area of Parker Street in Winchester. New Hampshire State Police say she was seen walking away from her residence some time after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Sanborn...
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Putney
PUTNEY — A 62-year-old man from Connecticut was cited for excessive speeding in Putney yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling at 106 miles-per-hour in a posted 65 miles-per-hour zone. Police were conducting speed enforcement in the area on I-91 at around 7:20 a.m. The driver was identified...
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Man held without bail after assault in Randolph
RANDOLPH — A 38-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Randolph yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred at a home at around 11:50 p.m. Police allege that Kory Tucker committed the crime of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault,...
Man arrested for stealing XBOX in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 30-year-old man was arrested for petit larceny in Rutland. Police say they arrested Jacob R. Bachand, of Rutland, following an investigation into a reported larceny. On November 15, police were called to a home on Edgewood Drive for a reported theft. Following an investigation, police learned...
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
