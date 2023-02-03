A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the suburbs of Buffalo early Monday, officials said. The quake was detected about 6:15 a.m. in the town of West Seneca, just outside the city of Buffalo, the US Geological Survey said. The National Weather Service said it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake, which “was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area.” It said it also was not immediately known if any injuries were reported from the temblor. Surveillance camera video captured a living room at the moment the quake hit — with a loud bang, followed by the noise of items falling and a dog barking. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the county Department of Homeland Security and emergency services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.” “It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” he said in a tweet. Buffalo lies on the Clarendon-Linden fault system, a major series of fault lines in western New York, WYRK reported.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO