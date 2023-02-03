Read full article on original website
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake
Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
Your reports help officials with scientific tracking
Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory
Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Buffalo area
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the suburbs of Buffalo early Monday, officials said. The quake was detected about 6:15 a.m. in the town of West Seneca, just outside the city of Buffalo, the US Geological Survey said. The National Weather Service said it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake, which “was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area.” It said it also was not immediately known if any injuries were reported from the temblor. Surveillance camera video captured a living room at the moment the quake hit — with a loud bang, followed by the noise of items falling and a dog barking. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the county Department of Homeland Security and emergency services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.” “It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” he said in a tweet. Buffalo lies on the Clarendon-Linden fault system, a major series of fault lines in western New York, WYRK reported.
No significant damage from WNY earthquake
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?
If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Sunrise Smart Start: Buffalo earthquake, N. Clinton house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023.
