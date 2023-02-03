ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake

Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory

Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo

How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Buffalo area

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the suburbs of Buffalo early Monday, officials said. The quake was detected about 6:15 a.m. in the town of West Seneca, just outside the city of Buffalo, the US Geological Survey said. The National Weather Service said it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake, which “was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area.” It said it also was not immediately known if any injuries were reported from the temblor. Surveillance camera video captured a living room at the moment the quake hit — with a loud bang, followed by the noise of items falling and a dog barking. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the county Department of Homeland Security and emergency services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.” “It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” he said in a tweet. Buffalo lies on the Clarendon-Linden fault system, a major series of fault lines in western New York, WYRK reported.
No significant damage from WNY earthquake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
Open Letter to Anyone Going to a Buffalo Pizzeria on Sunday

Dear everyone who will be going to get a pizza or multiple pizzas in Western New York this Sunday,. We have finally made it to the end of the 2022 NFL schedule, with only one game left in the NFL schedule: the Super Bowl in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?

If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
Near midair collision for Buffalo-bound plane

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Joel Erway of Lewiston boarded a regional jet in Philadelphia this past fall on his way home to Buffalo, he assumed it would be like the hundreds of others he's taken over the years. As founder and owner of The Webinar Agency, he travels a lot for work.
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
