ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse

A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtuz.com

Stolen Auto Crashed, Driver Takes Own Life

Mary Alice Reporting – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved after a string of events Saturday. A welfare check was issued at approximately 1:30 am for Robert Bayliss, who was, on Friday, charged with his 6th OVI and possession of drugs from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Strasburg...
STRASBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

New details on suspects, possible motive of deadly arson in Warren

The Warren Police Department releases new information Thursday afternoon about three suspects in the deadly arson fire in the city on January 19 and a possible motive. On Wednesday, police arrested two of the suspects who are being in Trumbull County Jail in connection with the fatal fire that took the life of a 16-year-old girl.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine

Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy