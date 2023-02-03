Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fatal Warren arson scheduled to be extradited back to Trumbull County
One of the suspects of a Warren arson resulting in the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone is scheduled to be extradited back to the Trumbull County Jail. According to Chesterfield General District Court records, 23-year-old Zackary Gurd was arraigned Monday morning on a fugitive charge. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Thursday, February 23.
WFMJ.com
Lake County man accused of making bomb threat against Mecca Township Dollar General
A Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against a Dollar General store in Mecca Township. According to a police report, an employee at the store had called 911 on Thurday, February 2 in reference to a man in the store claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for woman convicted of killing husband, son in burning Trumbull County home
A woman who looks as if she could be someone’s grandmother won’t be getting out of prison any time soon as she continues serving a sentence for fatally stabbing her husband, and burning her Trumbull County home, killing her five-year-old son. According to Ohio Department of Corrections records,...
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
wtuz.com
Stolen Auto Crashed, Driver Takes Own Life
Mary Alice Reporting – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved after a string of events Saturday. A welfare check was issued at approximately 1:30 am for Robert Bayliss, who was, on Friday, charged with his 6th OVI and possession of drugs from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Strasburg...
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
WFMJ.com
Man involved in fatal Youngstown gas station shooting sentenced to life in prison with no parole
A grand jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man involved in a fatal gas station shooting in Youngstown in June of 2022. The jury has found 69-year-old Samuel Byrd guilty of Aggravated Murder with Firearm specifications. Despite this verdict, Byrd denied committing this crime in the courtroom.
WFMJ.com
New details on suspects, possible motive of deadly arson in Warren
The Warren Police Department releases new information Thursday afternoon about three suspects in the deadly arson fire in the city on January 19 and a possible motive. On Wednesday, police arrested two of the suspects who are being in Trumbull County Jail in connection with the fatal fire that took the life of a 16-year-old girl.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
Ohio man cited following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.” Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville. Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane. Meanwhile, police say, […]
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine
Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
