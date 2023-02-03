ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown

MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
MORETOWN, VT
Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Police: Glock stolen in Brownington

BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Brownington last week. Authorities say they were notified today that a firearm that had been stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a home on Evansville Road at around 6:30 p.m. The gun was a black...
BROWNINGTON, VT
DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay

JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
JAY, VT
Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Employees detail shocking conditions at Newport Prison

NEWPORT — Corrections employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have issued a letter to Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections that identifies grave concerns about the dangerous state of their facility. They also expressed a lack of confidence in the facility’s Interim Superintendent, Lori...
NEWPORT, VT
Crews battle fire in South Burlington

Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle South Burlington house fire. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit

NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
NEWPORT, VT
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby

DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
DERBY, VT

