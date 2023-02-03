Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown
MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
newportdispatch.com
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WCAX
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay
JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
WCAX
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
newportdispatch.com
Employees detail shocking conditions at Newport Prison
NEWPORT — Corrections employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have issued a letter to Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections that identifies grave concerns about the dangerous state of their facility. They also expressed a lack of confidence in the facility’s Interim Superintendent, Lori...
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
WCAX
Crews battle fire in South Burlington
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby
DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
