ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Comments / 2

Eric Parks
4d ago

there is a lot of young girls missing from this area over the past year, I've started taking notice a few months ago and it's actually alarming, I think the police may need to bring in the FBI to investigate where these Youngs girls are at and why so many are missing. my prayers are with each and every one of them and their safe return to their families.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at just after 8 a.m. in the 10800-block of Philadelphia Road (21162). Multiple injures have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Philadelphia Road has been shut...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Targeted aerial spraying to continue in Back River after promising midge control results

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced that the level of nuisance midges in upper Back River declined significantly last summer thanks to an aerial spraying effort conducted by Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability (DEPS) with financial support from the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse

The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Rosedale area. The fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, February 6 on Heathcliff Drive (21237). Arriving units found a kitchen fire in the home, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. There has...
ROSEDALE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville boy

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police

A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday evening house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of East Joppa Road and Yvonne Avenue (21236). Units arrives to find a fire that had originated on the front porch of the dwelling,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy