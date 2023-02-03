A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO