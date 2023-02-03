Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
wnypapers.com
HART receives $25,000 grant from John R. Oishei Foundation to enhance services
The Home Assistance Referral Team has received a $25,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to expand the services HART has been providing for over 40 years. A press release noted, “The funding will build upon HART’s mission of enabling the most vulnerable members of our community to maintain a quality of life and remain independent in their own homes by connecting them with qualified and affordable help.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
Tonawanda golf dome nearly ready to reinflate, “but not quite”
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger gave an update Saturday on the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome via the Town’s Facebook page. According to Emminger, Town and Town-hired workers worked to remove ice and snow this past week to ready the dome for reinflation. Emminger said workers are “almost there, but not […]
wnypapers.com
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"
A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
wnypapers.com
In wake of earthquake, people wonder is damage covered under insurance?
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Buffalo area today, at about 6:15 a.m. AAA Western and Central New York is offering advice to area residents who might be surprised that earthquake insurance coverage is not automatically included in homeowners policies in New York. AAA Insurance offers this advice and information:
tourcounsel.com
Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State
Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
tourcounsel.com
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again.
Epicenter of WNY earthquake in West Seneca
Residents across Western New York felt an early morning rattle and heard a boom as the U.S. Geological Survey announced an earthquake, measuring 3.8, hit the region.
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
wnypapers.com
12th annual Artists of Color Exhibition on view at Niagara Arts & Cultural Center
The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center has announced the 12th annual Artists of Color Exhibition. This exhibit is curated by Ray Robertson, co-director of galleries. A press release stated, “For 2023, the NACC is proud to be partnering with the Black Pioneers of Niagara Falls to highlight the legacy and contributions of Black individuals to the Niagara Frontier.”
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic Activity
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityPhoto by(@baona/iStock) An earthquake struck West Seneca, New York today. The quake and aftershocks were felt in Buffalo and surrounding areas. The magnitude ranked at 3.6, which is quite a significant shake.
Comments / 1