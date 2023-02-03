ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

HART receives $25,000 grant from John R. Oishei Foundation to enhance services

The Home Assistance Referral Team has received a $25,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to expand the services HART has been providing for over 40 years. A press release noted, “The funding will build upon HART’s mission of enabling the most vulnerable members of our community to maintain a quality of life and remain independent in their own homes by connecting them with qualified and affordable help.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
CBS News

Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"

A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

In wake of earthquake, people wonder is damage covered under insurance?

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Buffalo area today, at about 6:15 a.m. AAA Western and Central New York is offering advice to area residents who might be surprised that earthquake insurance coverage is not automatically included in homeowners policies in New York. AAA Insurance offers this advice and information:
BUFFALO, NY
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

12th annual Artists of Color Exhibition on view at Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center has announced the 12th annual Artists of Color Exhibition. This exhibit is curated by Ray Robertson, co-director of galleries. A press release stated, “For 2023, the NACC is proud to be partnering with the Black Pioneers of Niagara Falls to highlight the legacy and contributions of Black individuals to the Niagara Frontier.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY

