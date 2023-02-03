ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, VT

newportdispatch.com

Police: Glock stolen in Brownington

BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Brownington last week. Authorities say they were notified today that a firearm that had been stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a home on Evansville Road at around 6:30 p.m. The gun was a black...
BROWNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown

MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
MORETOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on multiple charges

RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI #4 in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 50-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for her fourth DUI following an incident in Weathersfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank on Route 131 at around 8:25 p.m. Police identified the driver as Danielle Smith. While speaking...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to ID man seen in Jay

JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
JAY, VT
WCAX

Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. Crews battle fire in South Burlington. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver tased after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Plymouth on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a reckless driver on Tenney Mountain Highway headed east towards I-93 from the area of Dunkin Donuts at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle, which had...
PLYMOUTH, VT

