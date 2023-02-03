Read full article on original website
Police: Glock stolen in Brownington
BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Brownington last week. Authorities say they were notified today that a firearm that had been stolen from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a home on Evansville Road at around 6:30 p.m. The gun was a black...
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown
MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
FHPD: Woman flees store, arrested for theft
A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw's Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
Woman arrested for DUI #4 in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 50-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for her fourth DUI following an incident in Weathersfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank on Route 131 at around 8:25 p.m. Police identified the driver as Danielle Smith. While speaking...
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay
JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. Crews battle fire in South Burlington. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
Drunk driver tased after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Plymouth on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a reckless driver on Tenney Mountain Highway headed east towards I-93 from the area of Dunkin Donuts at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle, which had...
