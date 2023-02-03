Read full article on original website
New cell death mechanism could offer novel cancer treatment strategies
A study from researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, published today in Nature Cell Biology, details a previously unexplained type of cell death called disulfidptosis that could open the door for novel cancer therapeutic strategies. As described in the study, disulfidptosis is triggered when cells with...
New biomarker for disease progression in multiple sclerosis
The autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis can take a variety of courses. Determining the current and future course of the disease is important in order to slow down its course as much as possible. Researchers at the University of Basel have presented a biomarker whose values in the blood allow such predictions.
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows
Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people
An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered
A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Researchers discover that a change in brain function contributes to obesity
University of Calgary researchers find diet-induced obesity is linked to a functional change in the brain. The study published in Nature Neuroscience finds that in obese mice there is a reduction in function of the brain's brake signal located in the lateral orbitofrontal cortex. This region of the brain is involved in decision making about rewards and whether action should be taken to get rewards.
Potential therapeutic target for schizophrenia identified
Targeting calcium signaling in neurons represents a promising therapeutic approach for treating a rare form of schizophrenia, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Biological Psychiatry. "This is the first time that human neurons are made and characterized from schizophrenia patients with the 16p11.2 duplication, one of the most...
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects
The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
A DNA protein may be responsible for causing cancerous 'stress balls' in the body
In 2022, an estimated 7,000 Canadians were diagnosed with leukemia, a term used to define cancer of the blood cells. Of that 7,000, it is estimated that nearly half will face mortality. University of Saskatchewan (USask) College of Medicine graduate student Ananna Arna dedicated a research project to examine how genetics and DNA replication play a role in leukemia development.
Scientists report differences in dopamine signals in patients with history of alcohol use disorder
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that's made in the brain and acts as a chemical messenger, communicating between nerve cells in the brain and the rest of the body. Dopamine can impact how people think and feel. While it's most often associated with being a "feel-good" hormone, its role in functions such as movement, cognition and learning is an area of current research. Researchers are also working to better understand the impact that substance abuse or addiction disorders have on dopamine levels and behavior.
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
Researchers link suicide prevalence to geographical latitude
Over the years, deaths due to suicide have become prevalent across the globe, with estimates suggesting that almost 800,000 people take their own lives each year. Suicide and self-harm adversely affect individuals, families, and society at large. Other than causing mental distress, they also lead to productivity loss and soaring medical expenses. In 2019, losses associated with suicide reached $490 billion. Lately, there is a growing cause of concern regarding the increased risk of suicide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Immune reactions identified that may cause antibody development in hemophilia A cases
In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.
