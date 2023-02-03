ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Parts of Knob Noster Under Boil Order

The City of Knob Noster has issued a boil water advisory until further notice. Anyone who uses City Water south on D Highway in the area of Rainbow Acres is under the boil order. Updates from the City of Knob Noster will be posted on their Facebook page. You Can...
KNOB NOSTER, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
SEDALIA, MO
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police

On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
SEDALIA, MO
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene

On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
SEDALIA, MO
Homeless Woman Arrested For Possession of Meth

On Saturday at 9:07 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Jeep with an expired temp tag at Broadway and Center. The Jeep also made an improper turn from South New York onto East Broadway. Investigation revealed that one occupant was in possession of methamphetamine and related...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

