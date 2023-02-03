ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response

The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
studyfinds.org

Does your face get red while drinking? Diabetes drug may prevent heart disease linked to ‘Asian flush’

STANFORD, Calif. — Does your face turn red while drinking alcohol? For millions of Asians, a genetic variant that inhibits their ability to metabolize alcohol. Commonly referred to as the “Asian flush,” a new study warns that this somewhat embarrassing condition can have deadly consequences. Researchers at Stanford say this genetic variant puts the 540 million people who carry it at a significantly higher risk for coronary artery disease.
MedicalXpress

Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease

A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
MedicalXpress

Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells

In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
MedicalXpress

Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons

The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
MedicalXpress

Screening teens for vaping history key to diagnosing lung disease during pandemic

The severity of a lung disease associated with e-cigarettes in teens decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to mount, according to a study of more than three dozen patients by UT Southwestern researchers published in Pediatric Pulmonology. The 13- to 18-year-olds in the study were...
DALLAS, TX
MedicalXpress

Immune reactions identified that may cause antibody development in hemophilia A cases

In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.
MedicalXpress

Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer

The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer

CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
MedicalXpress

Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents

Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress

New guideline provides treatment recommendations for people who act out their dreams while asleep

A new clinical practice guideline developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine provides recommendations for the management of REM sleep behavior disorder in adults. The guideline, available online as an accepted paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, updates the AASM's previous guidance published in 2010. Several clinical trials conducted in the last decade have contributed new evidence to the published literature, providing additional support for the recommendations.
MedicalXpress

Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease

If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
MedicalXpress

Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers

More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
MedicalXpress

Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects

The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
MedicalXpress

Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows

Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy