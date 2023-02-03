In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.

