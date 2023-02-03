Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
studyfinds.org
Does your face get red while drinking? Diabetes drug may prevent heart disease linked to ‘Asian flush’
STANFORD, Calif. — Does your face turn red while drinking alcohol? For millions of Asians, a genetic variant that inhibits their ability to metabolize alcohol. Commonly referred to as the “Asian flush,” a new study warns that this somewhat embarrassing condition can have deadly consequences. Researchers at Stanford say this genetic variant puts the 540 million people who carry it at a significantly higher risk for coronary artery disease.
MedicalXpress
Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease
A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
MedicalXpress
Screening teens for vaping history key to diagnosing lung disease during pandemic
The severity of a lung disease associated with e-cigarettes in teens decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to mount, according to a study of more than three dozen patients by UT Southwestern researchers published in Pediatric Pulmonology. The 13- to 18-year-olds in the study were...
MedicalXpress
Immune reactions identified that may cause antibody development in hemophilia A cases
In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
New guideline provides treatment recommendations for people who act out their dreams while asleep
A new clinical practice guideline developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine provides recommendations for the management of REM sleep behavior disorder in adults. The guideline, available online as an accepted paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, updates the AASM's previous guidance published in 2010. Several clinical trials conducted in the last decade have contributed new evidence to the published literature, providing additional support for the recommendations.
MedicalXpress
Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease
If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
MedicalXpress
Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
MedicalXpress
Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects
The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows
Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
