tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
A day in the life of an NYC ‘rat killer’: ‘It’s winning battles. I think the war, in the end, is theirs’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are millions of rat stories in New York City, but perhaps none quite like those from an exterminator. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer got a first-hand look at the never-ending job of a “rat killer” by spending the day with one who is doing his job a little differently. On a bright […]
Upworthy
The phrase 'I have a bridge to sell to you' originated after a conman 'sold' the Brooklyn Bridge
We all have heard of and used the phrase, "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you." However, not many of us know the intriguing story behind this phrase that was coined after a con man who tried to sell the Brooklyn Bridge. George C Parker, the conman, was born to Irish parents in New York on March 16, 1860. In the 1880s, New York was a melting pot of ethnic groups from all over the world. Parker took advantage of this and would approach unsuspecting immigrants and engage them in pleasant conversation before announcing himself as the bridge's owner. Parker would suggest installing toll booths as soon as he believed he had their trust, as per Irish Central.
fox5ny.com
NYC expands crackdown on illegal cannabis shops
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is teaming up with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to take on the spread of illegal, unlicensed cannabis dispensaries across the city. "Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice — but we’re not...
Concerns growing over Flaco, the owl that escaped Central Park Zoo
A local bird expert warns the Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco cannot survive on its own in the wild.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Another woman found breathing after being declared dead by funeral home in New York
A woman was found breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was reportedly declared dead at a nursing home.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
fox5ny.com
New York City ends vaccine mandate for city workers
New York City has said that city workers will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, workers who were already fired from their jobs because they refused to get vaccinated will not automatically be reinstated.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Buffalo earthquake: 3.8 magnitude quake hits New York
NEW YORK - Some people in western New York might have woken up to shaking this morning. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit around 6:15 a.m. Monday in the Buffalo area. The shaking was considered "light" from the event but hundreds of people filed shaking reports according to the United States Geological Survey.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
fox5ny.com
Community rallies save beloved Brooklyn environmental center from closing
NEW YORK - Decades before there was Earth Day, there was the Magnolia Tree Earth Center. Founded in 1972 by long-time Bedford-Stuyvesant resident, the late Hattie Carthan, the beloved environmental center aims to be urban America's leader in creating community awareness of ecological, horticultural, and environmental concerns and to introduce inner-city children to careers in STEM that foster urban beautification, earth stewardship, and community sustainability.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
