ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Upworthy

The phrase 'I have a bridge to sell to you' originated after a conman 'sold' the Brooklyn Bridge

We all have heard of and used the phrase, "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you." However, not many of us know the intriguing story behind this phrase that was coined after a con man who tried to sell the Brooklyn Bridge. George C Parker, the conman, was born to Irish parents in New York on March 16, 1860. In the 1880s, New York was a melting pot of ethnic groups from all over the world. Parker took advantage of this and would approach unsuspecting immigrants and engage them in pleasant conversation before announcing himself as the bridge's owner. Parker would suggest installing toll booths as soon as he believed he had their trust, as per Irish Central.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC expands crackdown on illegal cannabis shops

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is teaming up with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to take on the spread of illegal, unlicensed cannabis dispensaries across the city. "Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice — but we’re not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Buffalo earthquake: 3.8 magnitude quake hits New York

NEW YORK - Some people in western New York might have woken up to shaking this morning. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit around 6:15 a.m. Monday in the Buffalo area. The shaking was considered "light" from the event but hundreds of people filed shaking reports according to the United States Geological Survey.
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Community rallies save beloved Brooklyn environmental center from closing

NEW YORK - Decades before there was Earth Day, there was the Magnolia Tree Earth Center. Founded in 1972 by long-time Bedford-Stuyvesant resident, the late Hattie Carthan, the beloved environmental center aims to be urban America's leader in creating community awareness of ecological, horticultural, and environmental concerns and to introduce inner-city children to careers in STEM that foster urban beautification, earth stewardship, and community sustainability.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy