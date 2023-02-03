Read full article on original website
Duo arrested after forging over $170,000 worth of checks
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested in Lee County after it was discovered that they forged over $170,000 in fraudulent checks. Eric Speed Jr., 28, who makes counterfeit checks, discovered that his acquaintance, 24-year-old Ariel Battles, was a teller at Suncoast Credit Union in Fort Myers. Speed...
Naples felon pleads guilty to firearm and drug possession
FLORIDA – A Naples man could face up to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Giovanni Francois, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and MDMA. Francois could also face up to 20 years for the drug-related charges.
Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
Naples man leads Collier County deputies on 130 mph chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For over 20 minutes, Collier County deputies were on high alert. In the county’s eastern area, a blue Lexus was spotted with an inoperable headlight. However, when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Lexus revved and sped away—eluding all authorities in the process.
North Port 4th grader arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat
A fourth grader is facing felony charges after they allegedly made a false report of a mass shooting threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School, police said.
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night. The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m. A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to...
Man resentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man who carried out the 1995 “contract killing” of Marcus Mueller in Lee County was resentenced to life in prison Monday. According to officials, 45-year-old David Snipes was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder. Snipes, then 17 years old, killed Mueller after...
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
The City Marshal, Quinn L. Jones share a statement on Sunday after a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Arcadia. According to the statement, units arrived immediately and began to render aid to the victim, who had been shot in the chest area. The statement also mentioned...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
Man found guilty in trial for conspiracy to traffic heroin in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Alva man was charged today with conspiracy to traffic 28 grams or more of heroin in a September 2020 arrest. According to the state attorney, Jerome Tyrell Johnson, 33, was caught on surveillance cameras negotiating a drug deal and selling heroin. Johnson was under...
Woman arrested alongside convicted felon after bonding out of jail hours before drug arrest
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were put back behind bars following a traffic stop at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. Shannon Blohm, 31, was arrested just hours after bonding out of jail following a battery charge on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero
An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
