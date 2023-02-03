ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples felon pleads guilty to firearm and drug possession

FLORIDA – A Naples man could face up to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Giovanni Francois, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and MDMA. Francois could also face up to 20 years for the drug-related charges.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero

An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
ESTERO, FL

