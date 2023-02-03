these writers Crack me up. Call it pride or shame, but Vic was never coming back to Denver as a coordinator when fired only 2 years ago as a head coach. Ejiro Evero is a much better defensive coach than vic.
All the Broncos players say they’re “So excited” about Payton being the new coach. That’s the same b.s. we’ve heard when the last 3 head coaches were hired.
Russ got all the cash ...Denver gonna be very week in alot of places when one player takes up 60 percent of the cash ..... . not good .. then again Russ already made his money few years past his prime .. when he was younger and faster it worked ..now he's older and not enough cash to spread the wealth to rest of team ... Denver wins 5 games next year ..it's all about Russ and Ciara now to him .. let's ride ...lol
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
Chiefs WR should be banned from Philly for this unforgivable cheesesteak take
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 46