Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Standing on the Edge - The Great Stone DoorKAT AdventuresBeersheba Springs, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
Related
WDEF
Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests February 2-5
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WSMV
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
WDEF
Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
wgnsradio.com
BOLO: Target Theft
Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
YAHOO!
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man has been arrested for murder, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he committed on Jan. 1, 2023. Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
Comments / 0