Coalmont, TN

WDEF

Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests February 2-5

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Fire Damages House on Stateline Road

A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WDEF

Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

BOLO: Target Theft

Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target loss prevention workers reported the theft five days later. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 if you know these individuals. We have their photo at WGNSRadio.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN

