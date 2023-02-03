Read full article on original website
Shaquoya Gilliam
4d ago
I live in the same neighborhood she went missing in and I still think til this day her husband knows where she is!!!!!
LaGrange police investigate weekend shooting on Handley Street
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager hospitalized. On Feb. 4 around 7:47 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Handley Street. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male shot in the back near 14 Habersham Drive. The teenager was […]
15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
Deadly motorcycle crash claims the life of Columbus man; CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]
WTVM
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road. According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’
WTVM
LaGrange juvenile shot in the back, suspects unknown at this time
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Saturday February 4, law enforcement officials with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 200 block of Handley Street. According to authorities, there was someone who had been shot and law enforcement was called to the scene. The shooting occurred around 7:47pm....
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
COLUMBUS: Crash on Woodruff Farm Road, one person taken to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — UPDATE 2/7/2023 – The driver of the vehicle involved in the vehicular accident on Monday at Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway has died. 19-year old Levi Whitten, from Waverly Hall, passed away in the Grady Hospital ICU at 10:14 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital after a […]
No charges for LaGrange officer who shot machete-wielding man in 2021, DA says
A police officer who shot a machete-wielding man in downtown LaGrange in 2021, seriously injuring the man, will not face criminal charges, officials said.
Two car crash in Phenix City leaves building on 14th Street damaged
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused a lane closure and property damage in Phenix City. The crash at 14th Street and 14th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says one person was taken by ambulance. Our WRBL Reporter says one car hit a pole while another hit a […]
WTVM
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
wrbl.com
Columbus man appears in Recorder’s Court following alleged January murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill and his family were emotional in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. He allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old, Kameron Holcey, on Jan. 15 in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. He is currently facing multiple charges including Murder, Possession...
15-year-old recovering after being shot in back, police say
Police said no suspects have been identified in the case at this point.
Columbus Police arrest two on theft and drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 3 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road (Lucky Food Mart) to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, responding officers arrested two individuals on the following charges: Devon Dozier: Juvenile: Officers also recovered a […]
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
LaGrange: Investigation underway after local home struck by bullet
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire. Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire. Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in […]
WTVM
Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting
PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
WTVM
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
