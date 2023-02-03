COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO