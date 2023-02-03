ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

OIRA reviewed 39 significant rules in January

By Molly Byrne
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QD3v_0kbTxj8B00

In January 2023, the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) reviewed 39 significant regulatory actions issued by federal agencies. OIRA approved the intent of 39 rules while recommending changes to their content.

OIRA reviewed 26 significant regulatory actions in January 2022, 132 significant regulatory actions in January 2021, 32 significant regulatory actions in January 2020, 17 significant regulatory actions in January 2019, 20 significant regulatory actions in January 2018, and 87 significant regulatory actions in January 2017.

OIRA has reviewed a total of 39 significant rules in 2023. The agency reviewed a total of 485 significant rules in 2022, 502 significant rules in 2021, 676 significant rules in 2020, 475 significant rules in 2019, 355 significant rules in 2018, and 237 significant rules in 2017.

As of February 1, 2023, OIRA’s website listed 111 regulatory actions under review.

​​OIRA is responsible for reviewing and coordinating what it deems to be all significant regulatory actions made by federal agencies, with the exception of independent federal agencies. Significant regulatory actions include agency rules that have had or may have a large impact on the economy, environment, public health, or state and local governments and communities. These regulatory actions may also conflict with other regulations or with the priorities of the president.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Scott Perry acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone.

“The Constitution provides for the provision that keeps the Executive Branch from coercing the legislative branch,” Perry said. What happened: Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Tuesday acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone — seized by the FBI last year as part of a probe into Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election.
HAWAII STATE
Ballotpedia News

Missouri House approves 60% vote requirement for constitutional amendments

On Feb. 2, 2023, the Missouri House of Representatives voted 108-50 for a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote requirement for referred and citizen-initiated constitutional amendments. The amendment is titled House Joint Resolution 43 (HJR 43). Of the 108 members who voted for HJR 43, 107 were Republicans and one was a Democrat. Fifty Democrats voted against the amendment.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

President Joe Biden ends January with a 43% approval rating, same as last month

At the end of January, approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) at 43% approval. Fifty-two percent of voters disapproved of his performance. He held a 44% approval rating at the start of 2022. Throughout January, Biden’s approval rating has remained at either 43% or 44%. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.
Ballotpedia News

Citizen initiative related to government borrowing for state entities and electric cooperatives certified to the legislature in Maine

On Jan. 26, 2023, the Maine secretary of state announced that enough valid signatures were submitted for an initiative that would require voter approval of borrowing above $1 billion by state entities and electric cooperatives. The initiative is now certified to the Maine State Legislature. If the Legislature does not approve the initiative, it would appear on the Nov. 2023 ballot.
MAINE STATE
Ballotpedia News

Federal Register weekly update: Highest weekly document total so far in 2023

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions. From January 30 through February 3, the Federal Register grew...
Ballotpedia News

House Republicans ramp up ESG opposition

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. Have a minute and an opinion? Take our 2023 reader survey!. ESG Developments...
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

States sue Biden administration over ESG in retirement plans

Twenty-five states announced on January 26 that they had filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration alleging that, in their view, the Department of Labor’s new rule allowing for the consideration of ESG factors in Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)-governed retirement investments increased portfolio risk and violated the law:
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Weekly Brew: February 3, 2023

Each week, we bring you a collection of the most viewed stories from The Daily Brew, condensed. Here are the top stories from the week of January 30- February 3. How 2024’s presidential election timeline compares to 2020 and 2016. If history is any indication, the bulk of 2024...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a veto referendum to repeal an oil and gas regulation law in 2024

The California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Initiative to increase the vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California qualifies for the 2024 ballot

An initiated constitutional amendment to increase the vote threshold for new or increased state and local taxes has qualified for the Nov. 2024 ballot in California. On Feb. 2, the secretary of state reported that after a full check of signatures, the campaign had submitted 1,075,585 valid signatures exceeding the 997,139 valid signatures required to qualify for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

States sue HHS to overturn public health emergency rule

Texas and Oklahoma filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on January 18, 2023, arguing that an Obama-era federal regulation issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) granting the World Health Organization (WHO) authority to define what constitutes a public health emergency infringes on national and state sovereignty.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy