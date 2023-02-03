Read full article on original website
Auburn football: 2024 TE target decommits from the Tide
For what feels like the first time in a very long time, recruiting is heating up for the Auburn football program. An almost instant difference was made when the Tigers hired head coach Hugh Freeze, and though there is a long road ahead, there is optimism for the future of the program.
Nick Saban Still Got What He Wanted With Alabama's New Coordinators: All Things CW
If you ignored the names and only looked at the resumes of the two new Crimson Tide coordinators, they're almost exactly what the coach wanted to add to Alabama football.
Kevin Steele Leaving Miami, Rejoining Nick Saban at Alabama
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele returning to Nick Saban and Alabama.
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Kevin Steele has Emerged as Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Steele served on Saban's first staff in Tuscaloosa back in 2007 as the program's defensive coordinator but was replaced the following season by Kirby Smart.
Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
Report: Kevin Steele Hired as Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Steele was defensive coordinator for Nick Saban during his first season with the Crimson Tide in 2007.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
