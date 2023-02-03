Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Called “The Darkside 50 Tour”, the band will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Australian Pink Floyd has been performing for the...
Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night
GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction is back after taking a hiatus the last few years. It’s hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation and you can join the fun on Wednesday, February 8th over the ice at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 pm. At the event you can meet and...
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy
Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history after becoming the first Grammy award-winning collegiate band. TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands took home one of the best achievable musical awards by winning not one, but two Grammy awards on Sunday, Feb. 6. The band’s album The Urban Hymnal won...
The Latest Sam Fox Concept – Doughbird – is Now Open in Nashville
Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills-Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind fast Nashville favorites The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1st. Doughbird...
There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly
Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV. Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for...
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the...
Preds Weekly Update for February 6, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch
Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week. NHL All-Star Game and Skills Challenges. There wasn’t...
Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities
The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:. A victory lap for our favorite breakfast flavor: Last year’s runaway hit, Maple...
National Book Award-Winning Scholar Imani Perry to Speak at MTSU
National Book Award-winning scholar Imani Perry will discuss how one region’s people and cultures have influenced a nation when she travels “South to America” to visit Middle Tennessee State University Thursday, Feb. 9. Perry, the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and an interdisciplinary...
OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland
Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro. Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet. She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She...
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff
Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Ernie’ William Brothers Jr.
Ernest “Ernie” William Brothers, Jr. age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023, at the Tennessee Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on July 19, 1937, in Christiana, TN to the late Ernest W. Brothers, Sr., and Inez Williams Brothers. He...
La Vergne Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend
Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts. The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.
OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp
Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with...
7 Valentine Activities for Couples
Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt
Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing
Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad
Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
