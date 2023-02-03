ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly

Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV. Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland

Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro. Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet. She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff

Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend

Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts. The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp

Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

7 Valentine Activities for Couples

Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt

Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
LASCASSAS, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing

Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad

Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
SMYRNA, TN
