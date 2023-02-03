Read full article on original website
Related
cdrecycler.com
A look at construction employment in the short- and long-term
The construction market added about 25,000 jobs during the month of January, according to news releases from the Arlington, Virginia-based Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). That job gain is tepid in comparison with the addition of 28,000 construction jobs in December. Nonresidential...
Grants From $1,000 to $250K, Some with Fast Approaching Deadlines
As a small business when you are looking for grants make sure to pay close attention to the deadlines the creators of the grant have established. This is because grants are created to address specific issues within a specified time limit. This means you have to apply on time if you want to have any chance at getting said grants.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has said its best years are ahead of it. Yet, it has announced a new round of layoffs.
freightwaves.com
Transportation metrics show early signs of firming in January
A deterioration in transportation metrics slowed in January, according to supply chain data published Tuesday. A monthly survey of supply chain executives, the Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), showed transportation prices contracted at a slower pace than that of the all-time fastest rate of decline logged by the data set during December. The prices subindex registered a reading of 42 in January.
freightwaves.com
Yellow files revised change of operations with Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. filed revised change-of-operations notifications with the Teamsters union on Monday. An original plan to consolidate operations at regional carriers New Penn and Holland with its national YRC Freight network received pushback from the union in December, forcing the carrier to revisit the process. A key sticking...
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours
Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
Some eligible U.S. workers receive financial assistance
The territory of Connecticut in the United States carries out the Premium Pay program with an initial budget of $30 million USD for workers. It was thought that about 120 thousand essential employees in the private sector could benefit with figures from $200.00 USD to $1000.00 USD.
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
freightwaves.com
Flatbed carrier Daseke sees industry hitting new peak for rates in 2025
Management from flatbed truckload operator Daseke said it expects to see demand improve by the middle of the year, in line with normal seasonality, with rates returning to 2022 peak levels next year. It also sees the industry reaching a fresh peak for rates in 2025. Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) reported...
Tesla Adjust Prices Again Following Federal Rule Change
For the second time this month, Tesla is adjusting its prices in a bid to maximize consumer demand amid an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.
freightwaves.com
Is the cat out of the bag on a TFI and ArcBest deal?
Things may soon get interesting in the less-than-truckload mergers and acquisitions space. On the TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) analyst call Monday night, it was revealed that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate held a 4% stake, or a little more than 1 million shares, in ArcBest Corp., an asset-based LTL carrier and non-asset-based provider located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. TFI spent $89 million for the stake.
freightwaves.com
Five reasons freight procurement is broken
Freight procurement can feel like an exercise in futility: You spend months analyzing your transportation spend and carrier performance, putting lanes out to bid and deciding how to award freight, only to end up in the spot market at the last minute or rebidding all of your lanes again if the market shifts.
freightwaves.com
White Paper: The State of Freight – January 2023
FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed global supply chain conditions in the latest “State of Freight” webinar. The conversation came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging,” but...
BBC
Tech lay-offs: Dell to cut workforce
Dell is to lay off about 6,650 workers because of the decline in demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect about 5% of its global workforce. The company faced tough market conditions with an uncertain future and its previous cost-cutting measures were no longer enough, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo.
Generating highly income without investment
If you are looking for how to make money without investment, then it is very important that you know how to generate income in a short period of time. The main thing that you need to know about earning money without investment is that it requires a lot of brainstorming and planning. You can start with small projects and see the progress with your own eyes before investing too much in any business venture.
highways.today
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme. The leading construction materials supplier, which has its headquarters at Coalville in Leicestershire and sites across the country, is seeking to recruit 76 this year, building towards a total of 200 active roles across the business. Apprenticeships allow people in the early part of...
Getting Financial Assistance for Car Repairs
Car owners can be surprised by how expensive auto repairs can be. Just like owning a pet or a form of technology, your automobile requires proper maintenance and care. When you least expect it, your car can become sick and may need immediate assistance.
mytotalretail.com
REI Announces Corporate Layoffs
Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees this week. CEO Eric Artz noted that REI has made changes at its headquarters to refocus resources in an effort to reach its 2023 goals, including "getting back to profitability as quickly as possible." This included reorganizing and combining several divisions within the headquarters and laying off 167 employees, which the co-op said is approximately 8 percent of the headquarters workforce and less than 1 percent of the total workforce.
Comments / 0