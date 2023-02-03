Read full article on original website
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Bonita High teacher makes teddy bears for those grieving loss using old clothes
After her high school friend died unexpectedly in August, Randi Wittak made dozens of bears from her friend's clothing.
coolsandiegosights.com
Swinging Friar at Chula Vista’s Vogue Theater!
San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar is hanging out in Chula Vista!. You can find him on a construction wall in front of the historic Vogue Theater, which is now undergoing its big renovation. The Swinging Friar was painted by Ground Floor Murals. The temporary wall includes other bits...
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido Chocolate Festival, Jewish Film Festival
Downtown Escondido restaurants, shops, and art galleries offer sampling chocolates paired with local wine, champagne, craft beer, and spirits. Each attendee purchases a passport ticket for a tasting glass, drink wristband, swag bag, coupons, and information at each participating Grand Ave business. A passport map will indicate each tasting location.
northcountydailystar.com
February is San Diego Museum Month
Throughout the month of February, get 50% off admission to more than 60 San Diego County museums, historic sites, gardens, zoo/aquariums and more. Click here to download your Digital Museum Month Pass. Participating North County museums include:. Encinitas: SDNEDC Investor San Diego Botanic Garden, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North.
NBC San Diego
Family Mourns ‘Cool Uncle' Killed in Hit-and-Run While Skating in Fallbrook
A heartbroken Fallbrook family is searching for answers and justice after their baby brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding around the corner from his own home. Two of Nathan Garcia's passions in life were being the "cool uncle" to his 1-year-old niece and skateboarding, according to his...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
This is how 437 lives were saved by San Diegans last year
Thanks to 140 San Diego residents, more than 400 lives were saved last year.
National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip
Blue Fire Bliss, a National City taco stand goes viral after a TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip.
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos of San Diego Chinese New Year Fair!
The 40th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is being held this weekend in the Gaslamp Quarter. I swung by earlier today to take in all the excitement, culture and color!. It seems every year I go to this event it has grown larger. A big crowd had gathered today, Saturday, as the festivities began mid-morning. (It probably didn’t hurt that many Padres fans were walking through on their way to FanFest.)
This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase
Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences and overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. On the market for a cool $15 million, the top-floor unit spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The residence has a European edge, with Brazilian quartzite slab floors, custom lighting and a neutral color palette resulting in...
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
Vacant storefronts at Parkway Plaza worry shoppers about mall’s future
EL CAJON, Calif. — Empty storefronts and ‘Leasing Available’ signs have some mallgoers worried about the future of Parkway Plaza. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the mall Monday to talk with patrons and business owners about what is in store for the shopping center. “Stores are...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
3 San Diego restaurants considered among 'Most Romantic' in US
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable released its list of their 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023 -- and three San Diego eateries are getting tons of love from reviewers.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
San Diego weekly Reader
Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog
The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
2 San Diego bars among top US speakeasies, according to Yelp
Your next favorite bar could be hidden in plain sight!
Neighbors react to woman fatally shot by husband in Skyline neighborhood
Residents in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood say they feel like they lost a part of their family after one of their neighbors was shot to death by her husband Monday morning.
