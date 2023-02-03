ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Swinging Friar at Chula Vista’s Vogue Theater!

San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar is hanging out in Chula Vista!. You can find him on a construction wall in front of the historic Vogue Theater, which is now undergoing its big renovation. The Swinging Friar was painted by Ground Floor Murals. The temporary wall includes other bits...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido Chocolate Festival, Jewish Film Festival

Downtown Escondido restaurants, shops, and art galleries offer sampling chocolates paired with local wine, champagne, craft beer, and spirits. Each attendee purchases a passport ticket for a tasting glass, drink wristband, swag bag, coupons, and information at each participating Grand Ave business. A passport map will indicate each tasting location.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

February is San Diego Museum Month

Throughout the month of February, get 50% off admission to more than 60 San Diego County museums, historic sites, gardens, zoo/aquariums and more. Click here to download your Digital Museum Month Pass. Participating North County museums include:. Encinitas: SDNEDC Investor San Diego Botanic Garden, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos of San Diego Chinese New Year Fair!

The 40th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is being held this weekend in the Gaslamp Quarter. I swung by earlier today to take in all the excitement, culture and color!. It seems every year I go to this event it has grown larger. A big crowd had gathered today, Saturday, as the festivities began mid-morning. (It probably didn’t hurt that many Padres fans were walking through on their way to FanFest.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase

Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences and overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. On the market for a cool $15 million, the top-floor unit spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The residence has a European edge, with Brazilian quartzite slab floors, custom lighting and a neutral color palette resulting in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog

The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
FALLBROOK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy