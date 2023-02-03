48-year-old Gregory M. Weed of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of removing or defacing the manufacturer’s numbers. Court documents allege that on August 13th of last year, Weed knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2016 Ford F-150 and on September 2nd of last year, he knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2006 Ford F-150.

WAYNESVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO