KYTV
Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a St. James, Mo., teenager for the shooting death of his father. Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr. Investigators responded to a home in Rolla on Monday morning after a 911 caller...
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
KYTV
Laclede County sheriff says offenders aren’t serving full prison sentences
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County sheriff says he’s tired of watching offenders get out of jail without serving their sentences. Sheriff David Millsap says the crimes some people consider small are ruining communities in Missouri. Millsap took to Facebook to share details of the weekend arrest of...
kjluradio.com
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
KYTV
Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud
A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the government of nearly $700,000 in coronavirus relief money. The post Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
kjluradio.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
houstonherald.com
High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect
A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
KRMS Radio
Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital
Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
myozarksonline.com
Cases in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville
48-year-old Gregory M. Weed of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of removing or defacing the manufacturer’s numbers. Court documents allege that on August 13th of last year, Weed knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2016 Ford F-150 and on September 2nd of last year, he knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2006 Ford F-150.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
KOMU
Callaway County man reportedly catches world record-sized blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY − Travis Uebinger caught a world record-sized 11 pound, 5 ounce blue sucker, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15 when he caught the fish. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9...
