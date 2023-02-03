Read full article on original website
Fannie Oakley
4d ago
Some of the best redfish and tilapia fishing was there. The water stayed warm because it was cooling a coal power plant that was used in emergency cold and hot spells. The federal government and EPA forced it’s closure and the first winter thousands of fish died. Then the unusual cold hit Texas one year, and there was not enough electricity for everyone.
