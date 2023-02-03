ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Just Broke Every Fashion Rule with Her Espresso, Polka Dot & Houndstooth Pumps

By Karelle Mckay
If you were to ask us which celebrity can pull off any fashion look, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra would definitely be at the top of our list. From rocking a vibrant floral jumpsuit to donning a casual outfit on a normal day out, the Quantico star can do it all. And her latest ensemble further proves our point.

Earlier this week, Chopra and her baby girl Malti attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony dedicated to her husband Nick Jonas and the rest of the Jonas Brothers , who received their very own star. The mommy-and-me pair were joined by other members of the Jonas family in the audience to celebrate the brothers on achieving such a huge milestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125xul_0kbTwe2R00

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But, no matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t take our eyes off Chopra’s stunning ensemble at the event. For the occasion, the 40-year-old actress wowed in a chocolate brown dress with a pair of Sarah Flint’s Perfect Pump 100 in the color Espresso Glen Check Textile .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfYa1_0kbTwe2R00

Sarah Flint

BUY IT ($550)

However, the Hollywood star wasn’t the only debut attendees witnessed that day. Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti (who just turned one last month) made her first public appearance at the event. On the day of the ceremony, Malti sported a white onesie underneath a two-piece outfit with a matching headband.

Ever since she was born, her parents have kept her out of the public eye by covering her face with an emoji or turning her face away from the camera whenever they would post pics of her on social media. And fans were thrilled to get a full-on look at the one-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztvNg_0kbTwe2R00

MICHAEL BUCKNER/VARIETY/GETTY IMAGES

They might be breaking every fashion rule, but we’re loving those espresso, polka dot and houndstooth pumps, Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Enjoy a Casual Family Day in New Snaps on Instagram

