ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Girl, 11, Run Over By Car In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgiyf_0kbTwcGz00

An 11-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center after being run over by a car in Hunterdon County early Friday morning, responders said.

The accident occurred near Van Etta Road and Witherspoon Street in Readington Township shortly after 7 a.m.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the accident and treated the girl for leg and foot injuries, a member told Daily Voice.

She was then taken by ambulance to the RWJ New Brunswick trauma center.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 In Edison

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey. The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Two right lanes were closed, 511nj.org...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns

Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Flees NJ State Troopers, Crashes On I-80

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly fleeing New Jersey troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80, authorities said. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to reports of an erratic driver on I-80 westbound near milepost 31 in Roxbury Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks McDonald's Hit-Run Victim Was Arguing With Driver: DA

Authorities in Bucks County have shed new light on the hit-and-run accident that killed a man in the parking lot of a Bristol Township McDonald's Sunday afternoon. The victim was struck at the 7700 Bristol Pike restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, Daily Voice has reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy