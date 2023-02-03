ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Iran protesters turn to silent defiance rather than riots that erupted in the country months ago

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5JTp_0kbTwWvV00
A protester holds a gallows rope as people demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Hundreds of people marched Sunday in France to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran. Police estimated the size of the crowd that gathered for Mohammad Moradi at about 1,000 people. They marched in the city of Lyon, where the 38-year-old Moradi took his own life in December, drowning in the Rhone river. | Laurent Cipriani, Associated Press

For months, Iranians have been protesting government rules, led largely by young women in their teens, 20s and 30s. Protesters crowded streets with signs calling for change, and women tore their hijabs off and cut their hair to show resistance against rules requiring women to keep their heads covered in public. At the height of the demonstrations, the Iranian government issued a harsh crackdown on dissenters, jailing many and even executing some in public for alleged treason.

There’s a sense that the harsh punishments have squelched resistance, but sources in Iran say the rebellion isn’t over. The loud riots have just been replaced with quiet defiance.

The collective defiance against the Islamic Republic that gained millions of supporters around the world inspired some women to continue to resist control, if at least in small ways. One woman in her 30s told The Wall Street Journal that she grew used to not wearing a hijab anymore.

“Seeing how this law has been used to oppress women has meant that it has no legal value for me anymore,” she told the WSJ . “I won’t say that I’m not afraid anymore. But the least I can do is demonstrate against the system, and show solidarity with others by not covering my hair.”

Related

How Iranians continue to protest the Islamic Republic

In Tehran, many women continue to avoid covering their hair, despite the law requiring women to wear a hijab in public that could have criminal punishment. Some groups are even protesting outside prisons where other protesters are awaiting trials that might end in a death sentence, The New York Times reported.

“Every protester who goes to the rallies in the street knows that he could be killed by a bullet … and even his body could go missing … but still everybody attends the protests just with this hope in their heart that they could send the Islamic Republic out of our country,” Saman, a protester who lost his eye after being shot with a paintball gun at one of the protests, told ABC News .

Related

What has happened to protesters in Iran?

Human rights groups say that more than 500 protesters have been killed for connections or involvement in the protests, and at least four have been executed, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the Times , by mid-November, 14,000 people had been arrested for the protests by law enforcement.

Demonstrations continue in cities across the world, calling for Iran to step back from some of the laws regulating and imposing religious rules in the country.

Related

What sparked the protests in Iran?

Protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by morality police claiming she was wearing her hijab improperly. While in police custody, Amini died, and witnesses and human rights organizations claim her death was caused by a brutal police beating.

“The state did not expect that protests over the death of a woman from the Kurdish minority would spread into the whole country,” Roya Boroumand, director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, told ABC News .

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy