Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Republicans punish Biden for missing budget deadline with bill restricting appointee pay, travel
Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday that would delay federal funds to the president after a failure to meet the deadline to submit a budget to Congress.
Don't look up: The bigger China threat worrying lawmakers is in the palm of your hand, not the sky
Lawmakers are searching for ways to limit the risks from TikTok, owned by a Chinese conglomerate with ties to the CCP, as tensions with China increases.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
Republicans demand answers from Smithsonian for kicking out pro-life students
House and Senate Republicans penned a letter demanding answers from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum after employees kicked out a group of students wearing pro-life hats.
Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC
The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.
Fence built around Capitol ahead of State of Union to protect Congress, despite Dem claim walls ineffective
A fence is being built around the Capitol ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, despite Democratic claims that walls are wrong.
Georgia man shoots son during argument while dining at restaurant, police say
A Georgia man shot his son over the weekend following an argument that violently escalated in a restaurant, police said.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
NYPD off-duty officer 'fighting for his life' after used vehicle purchase turns into armed robbery: officials
An off-duty NYPD officer remains in critical condition after a shooting incident took place late Saturday night, said Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Over 100 groups back Manchin, GOP plan to block Biden’s ‘woke’ ESG investing rule
More than 100 conservative groups are urging Congress to roll back Biden's "politically inappropriate" and "financially irresponsible" ESG investment rule.
Arizona hospital on brink of collapse after spending $20 million on migrant care: 'Nobody has a solution'
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Transchel relayed his concerns about an influx of migrant patients receiving care while being unable to cover the costs.
China wants its downed spy aircraft back, saying it 'does not belong to the US'
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters Tuesday that China has requested the return of the surveillance aircraft shot down over the United States.
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2