Arizona State

InsideHook

The US Has a Wild Hog Problem

Despite not being native to North America, wild hogs are positively thriving on the continent with the population in the U.S. reaching record numbers in recent years. According to a new report from National Geographic, around six million feral swine run hog wild in at least 35 U.S. states (for context, six million is also the population of Massachusetts). That’s largely due to their adaptability…and the fact that they can produce up to two litters of four to 12 piglets every 12 to 15 months, starting at the age of eight months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Fox News

Fox News

