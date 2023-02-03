Read full article on original website
Related
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
The US Has a Wild Hog Problem
Despite not being native to North America, wild hogs are positively thriving on the continent with the population in the U.S. reaching record numbers in recent years. According to a new report from National Geographic, around six million feral swine run hog wild in at least 35 U.S. states (for context, six million is also the population of Massachusetts). That’s largely due to their adaptability…and the fact that they can produce up to two litters of four to 12 piglets every 12 to 15 months, starting at the age of eight months.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
High-ranking Dem turns on Biden after admin gives major oil project green light
Rep. Raul Grijalva, the top Democrat on the Natural Resources Committee, slammed the Biden administration for moving ahead with a oil drilling proposal in the Alaskan wilderness.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4