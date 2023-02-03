ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frio County, TX

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Lootpress

Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
San Angelo LIVE!

American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested After 2 Kids Missing for 11 Months Found in Florida Grocery Store

Two children who vanished from Liberty, Missouri, last March were located this week in a grocery store more than a thousand miles away in Florida, authorities said. Police in High Springs, a city near Gainesville, said a “routine vehicle tag check” on a vehicle led them to the Gilley siblings, Brooke, 11, and Adrian, 12. The car’s owner was identified as Kristi Gilley, a 36-year-old fugitive who police said was the children’s “non-custodial mother.” Officers found the three “shopping in Winn-Dixie, after disguising their identities,” a statement from the department read. It noted that Gilley had been arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant, and the children were “turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families… and will be reunited with their birth family.” Police did not immediately share details on what circumstances sparked the alleged abduction nearly a year ago.https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0uf9yQXuLZxYhXyLeSsFunuy8KhU6GcrhfnSnoX8q3stnfoZQG3xfRNUJPjzJfZJUl&id=100064784316643Read it at FOX 35
Lansing Daily

A 117-year Old Man From Texas Was Released From Jail This Morning After Outliving a 99-year Sentence

A 117-year old man from Texas was liberated from prison this morning after outliving a 99-year sentence, becoming the first prisoner to do so in the history of the United States. Grandson of one the most famous horse thief in American history, Henry William Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being part … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Fox News

Fox News

