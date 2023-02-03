Read full article on original website
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was led on a high-speed chase by a smuggler carrying five illegal immigrants last week, including a four-year-old from Cuba.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Three former Texas high school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash: report
Deputies in Texas discovered three former high school student-athletes died in a fiery crash following a police chase last week. The community held a prayer vigil to honor them.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video
Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
San Angelo LIVE!
American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings
The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims
A Black FedEx driver is suing his employer, the City of Brookhaven, the Brookhaven Police Chief, and a father-son duo after being shot at. The post Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Woman Arrested After 2 Kids Missing for 11 Months Found in Florida Grocery Store
Two children who vanished from Liberty, Missouri, last March were located this week in a grocery store more than a thousand miles away in Florida, authorities said. Police in High Springs, a city near Gainesville, said a “routine vehicle tag check” on a vehicle led them to the Gilley siblings, Brooke, 11, and Adrian, 12. The car’s owner was identified as Kristi Gilley, a 36-year-old fugitive who police said was the children’s “non-custodial mother.” Officers found the three “shopping in Winn-Dixie, after disguising their identities,” a statement from the department read. It noted that Gilley had been arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant, and the children were “turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families… and will be reunited with their birth family.” Police did not immediately share details on what circumstances sparked the alleged abduction nearly a year ago.https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0uf9yQXuLZxYhXyLeSsFunuy8KhU6GcrhfnSnoX8q3stnfoZQG3xfRNUJPjzJfZJUl&id=100064784316643Read it at FOX 35
A 117-year Old Man From Texas Was Released From Jail This Morning After Outliving a 99-year Sentence
A 117-year old man from Texas was liberated from prison this morning after outliving a 99-year sentence, becoming the first prisoner to do so in the history of the United States. Grandson of one the most famous horse thief in American history, Henry William Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being part … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
