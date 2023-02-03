The Soul Cages had turned into an intimate requiem for Sting's father. Cathartic though it may have been, the 1990 LP left him searching for how to begin again. "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" was the key that unlocked everything. "I knew it had a hook. I thought it could be a flagship," Sting told Rolling Stone in 1993. "Once you've got a flagship, you can sail – but until you've got one of those, there's not really much point in putting a record out."

4 DAYS AGO