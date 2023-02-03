Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
Five Reasons the White Stripes Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
When the White Stripes were announced as nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, many fans were left scratching their heads – not because of the band’s resume, but because of the timing. A slight shift in the Rock Hall’s tabulation for eligibility meant...
Watch PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad
Fans have been clamoring for more stories about Breaking Bad’s Walt and Jesse. (I’m not sure they necesssarily wanted those stories to involve snack chips.) Nonetheless, that is how we have gotten this Breaking Bad reunion, featuring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back in their signature roles from the hit TV series. Now, instead of meth, they’re cooking up PopCorners, in an ad that will play during the Super Bowl. You can watch the clip below — which also features an appearance from another very familiar face from the Breaking Bad cast.
30 Years Ago: Sting Changes Gears With ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith in You’
The Soul Cages had turned into an intimate requiem for Sting's father. Cathartic though it may have been, the 1990 LP left him searching for how to begin again. "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" was the key that unlocked everything. "I knew it had a hook. I thought it could be a flagship," Sting told Rolling Stone in 1993. "Once you've got a flagship, you can sail – but until you've got one of those, there's not really much point in putting a record out."
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
Kiss and Ozzy Rebuke Corporate ‘Rock Star’ Lingo in Super Bowl Ad
Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne and several other rockers are fed up with companies that call their employees rock stars for completing basic tasks with proficiency, and they're airing their grievances in a new Super Bowl ad for Workday. The previously teased spot, which you can watch below, opens with Stanley...
Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer
During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
‘Constantine 2’ Still Happening Despite New DC Universe
When James Gunn unveiled the new DC Universe last week, it contained ten new projects; five movies and five shows. They included a new Superman movie, a new Batman and Robin movie, a Swamp Thing movie, the Authority, and Supergirl movies, plus TV shows for Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller, Green Lantern, and the Amazons of Themyscira.
