Bethany Living residents win art competition

Calhoun County continues to show its artistic chops as assisted living residents with Bethany Senior Living took home first, second and third place in an art competition.

As part of a competition with over 80 contestants and across numerous assisted living homes, Calhoun County residents Joseph Garcia, Ruth Hutchins and Richard Almanzar took the top three spots, while Marjorie Philips and Robert Shand received an honorable mention.

“It’s of immense significance that all three winners come from one facility as they competed against residents from 11 different facilities,” Evergreen Healthgroup CEO Selina Chao said.

Winning the contest not only earned the three awards and a visit from Bethany Senior Living’s corporate leaders, who personally congratulated the winners, but also $1,000 to go toward the Resident Council’s fund and fidget blankets for their memory ward residents.

“I got mine from the whole world being in His hands, and that’s what gave me the idea. We’re all broken, and we’ve all got deficiencies or illnesses, but it’s all the same,” Shand said. “Nursing homes all get a bad rap, but it’s not like that. I was figuring when I first got here, I’d want to go, and I couldn’t wait to get out, but now I don’t want to leave. It’s like a college dorm, really. I’m having the time of my life.”

Garcia, the first-place winner, won the contest with his drawing of Santa Claus and his reindeer but with a twist. Santa, in this case, is in a wheelchair, while many of the reindeer are wearing prosthetics. Garcia said that his theme was “that we were broken down but not broken out” and still have something to contribute.

“It was a surprise,” Garcia said. “When I did my piece, I was thinking about the residents because we’re all in the same boat; we all live together. So when I came to Bethany, I felt like I needed to interact with all the residents. When they said we could win some blankets and $1,000, I put more effort into my piece.”

Shand, president of the resident council, said that they’d like to use the money in some way that gives back to the community, like how they helped a family during Christmas.

“We’ve done several projects, like little cups with for Valentines, and that doesn’t just go to the residents but to the community as well,” Shand said. “We sponsored a family in the community and two families here for Christmas, and we do a lot of good deeds for the community… This Christmas, we raised $1,200 that we put back into the community and the families we were sponsoring, and we plan on keeping that going.”

Overall, the residents were happy to win, not just for themselves, but for their newfound family and friends as well.

“When I say my prayers all the time, it’s thank you for my nursing home family,” Philips said. “They’re not residents; they’re my family, and we live under the same roof.”