Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
fox34.com
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police
A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
KCBD
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
everythinglubbock.com
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced
LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
KCBD
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night. Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.
One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near 50th and Avenue Q, Lubbock Police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt, and another person had minor injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near 50th Street and Avenue Q on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:51 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0