Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?

So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?

Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced

LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night. Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
