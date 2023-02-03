ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Midstate

(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still trying to make plans for the day, we’ve got you covered. Whether your Facebook status is “in a relationship,” “single,” or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if that means relaxing in your pajamas and binge watching your favorite show.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils 50th-anniversary chocolate sculpture

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features […]
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New notarizing business now open in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new notarizing business named 717 Notary officially opened up in Lebanon earlier this month. The new 717 Notary is owned and operated by Renee Neal who previously worked in a nursing home for 18 years, and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – additionally, Neal also obtained an associates degree in accounting. According to Neal, after all that time, she was finally ready to try something different.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Annville is closing: Here is the why and the when

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people have already heard that the Fulton Bank branch in Annville is closing its doors, but now we know why they are closing and when. As previously reported, according to a Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) that was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville, which is located at 1 W. Main St., is going to be closing its doors.
ANNVILLE, PA

