Hamburger harmonies

Port Lavaca Sonic employee entertains guests with tunes

There is something to be said about the ability of music to soothe the soul with its melodies, relieving stress and bringing peace. Dan Kaiser, a local Sonic employee, knows that power all too well as he plays assorted tunes for himself and those listening while on break.

Around 10 a.m., you’ll often find Kaiser sitting out front of the drive-in restaurant, playing music with a variety of instruments. His personal favorites are the ones he is most familiar with, hymns.

Kaiser says that playing the music helps him remain calm and destress from the heavy bustle of fast-food work.

“A lot of the stuff I play are hymns, and they help me calm down,” Kaiser said. “If you’re only sure you’re good at one thing, you kinda keep doing it too.”

A long-time musician, Kaiser was raised in Mesa, Arizona, where he received an education at Viewpoint High School. While he has been Catholic in faith for most of his life, Kaiser’s high school was predominantly Mormon, which influenced his curriculum heavily.

“I was very arrogant when I was younger about my playing, and the truth of the matter is that I’m okay. I wasn’t good enough to be that arrogant,” Kaiser said. “I got to thinking ‘do I play because I’m a narcissist? Do I just play for me, and other people enjoy it? Or do I actually play so that other people can hear it?’ I’m still not sure.”

His passion for music came at a young age as his school started music programs early and helped fuel his talent through more and more classes.

“Where I went to school, they started band programs in the fourth grade. They started orchestra and choir all in the fourth grade,” Kaiser said. “I wasn’t as academically good as the other kids, and I had a bit of a behavior problem. But music helped me calm down and helped me focus.”

Kaiser picked up various instruments during his musical education, including clarinets, saxophones, flutes, and piano.

“I can almost play all the single reeds, regardless of what it is, clarinet, saxophones. I play a little flute, but I’m not very good at it, and I play a little piano,” Kaiser said. “I tinkered around with guitar a little, but I didn’t understand the vertical chord stack very well.”

Kaiser originally came to Port Lavaca 22 years ago alongside his wife, now deceased, who had been raised locally.

After her passing, Kaiser chose to remain in Port Lavaca and eventually began to work at Sonic.

“She wasn’t from here, but she was raised here,” Kaiser said. “My wife taught me the beauty of grace. The beauty of forgiveness.”

Eventually, Kaiser found employment with Sonic and begin playing in front of the building during his breaks. While he has struggled to find other musicians to play with, Kaiser’s musical satisfaction continues to see him play.

Also, his Christian faith plays a role in his daily perspective.

“‘Great is His Faithfulness’ is one of my favorite hymns. Basically, the hymn is saying that no matter what you are going through, God will be faithful to you. It is well with my soul. We’re not in control of what life throws at us, but we are in control of the way we choose to respond and react,” Kaiser said. “Truth of the fact is this: God is faithful. He’s not going to betray you or turn his back on you. All you need to do is turn around and ask Him.”