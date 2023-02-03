ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

How you can make your favorite instruments at home

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSIWe_0kbTvXqR00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Most of the time, when you think of instruments around your house, you think about banging pots and pans together.

That’s why Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s (KCDC) Laura Burton joined the 27 News Morning team to show them how to make fun and interactive instruments with stuff everyone has at home.

Whether it be a harmonica made out of popsicle sticks or a red solo cup that makes laser noises, Burton covers it all.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

If you want to try creating these instruments for yourself, you can do so at home or by visiting the KCDC’s new exhibit, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit”, that runs through May 14.

You can visit the KCDC website by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Get geared up for Valentine’s Day with the RMHC

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Valentine’s Day shenanigans are underway for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Top City. Raffle tickets are being sold for the Valentine’s Day Gift Basket being given away this year. It’s filled with things like picture frames, chocolates, earrings and even a Bath & Body Works set. Raffle prices are as follows […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How can you stay healthy this Super Bowl Sunday?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is the party food. But if you’re worried about keeping those new year resolutions, experts say balance is key. Weight loss experts say you don’t have to stay away from the chips and wings. But there are steps you can do ahead of time […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Comedian David Koechner to perform live in Kansas, here’s when

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Actor, writer and producer David Koechner will be coming to Kansas soon for a live show later this year. Koechner, who is well known for his role in shows like “The Office” and “Anchorman,” will be in Mayetta at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, April 6. The show starts […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

‘9 to 5: The Musical’ opens Thursday at WRHS

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School Theatre Department is presenting its production of “9 to 5: The Musical.” The play is based on the 1980 movie by the same name. It opened on Broadway in 2009. Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries “9 to 5: The Musical” is a play full of […]
AUBURN, KS
KSNT News

Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night. Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience. Click here for more stories on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Death by Chocolate’ coming to Topeka soon

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Death by Chocolate, a comedic-murder mystery, is coming to A-C-T Theatre soon. Follow a man through a local coffee shop as he interviews the customers, trying to get to the bottom of the murder that happened there. If you’re interested in going to see the play, tickets are $15 at the door […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thomas the Tiger greets Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The tiger exhibit at the Topeka zoo is no longer vacant with the unveiling of its newest furry friend. The Topeka Zoo introduced Thomas the tiger to the public on Saturday. The community was excited as the tiger enclosure had previously been vacant for about 7 weeks before Thomas arrived. One zookeeper […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Metro stuffs its busses with food

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local transportation organization is loading up to feed people in the community. Topeka Metro held its annual “Stuff the Bus” event outside Dillons at Fairlawn Plaza. The community was invited to drop off non-perishable foods on Saturday. This was Topeka Metro’s first “Stuff the Bus” event since the pandemic, and one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mosaic Partner Pairs gears up for third year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka United is celebrating the success and continuation of its Mosaic Partner Pairs programs third year with applications opening up once again. The Mosaic Partner Pairs’ concept is described on their website best, saying: …by building deep and lasting ​individual relationships between people who may not look alike, or worship alike, or otherwise […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Topeka tiger to make first public appearance soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest addition to the Topeka Zoo’s family of animals will be making his debut appearance later this week. The Topeka Zoo took to social media to say that Thomas, a male Sumatran Tiger, will be making his first public appearance on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will be released into his habitat […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics visit local Boys & Girls Club

Topeka (KSNT) – Local kids at the Boys & Girls in southeast Topeka got the chance to meet some local sports heroes on Thursday. Topeka Tropics wide receivers Max Novak and Julian Walker stopped by to motivate local youth to chase their dreams and passions.  The receivers spent time with the children in attendance, answering […]
TOPEKA, KS
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS

Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy