PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight.

Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park.

The second-line parade begins at 5:30 on Friday and the main parade begins at 4:15 on Saturday. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 7 on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Krewe of Dominique Youx has been partnering with Visit Panama City Beach to throw this festival and parade for more than 10 years but the crew has been a part of Mardi Gras festivities in the Panhandle for more than 30 years.

“We’re going to be riding floats and throwing lots of beads,” Dominque Youx Queen XXXVI Brenda Herned said. “Allen and I are excited to represent Dominique Youx as King and Queen XXXVI.”

This weekend’s events are mostly taking place in Pier Park.

There will be live music performances and food will be available.

Click here for a link to the full schedule.

