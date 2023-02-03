ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC bubble watch: with Oregon playing Arizona State on Saturday, Trojans can gain more ground

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7bIW_0kbTvRY500

The math is very simple for USC after beating Washington State on Thursday.

The Trojans gained a game on Utah, which lost at home to Stanford. The Trojans gained a game on Oregon, which lost at Arizona. USC is now two games up in the loss column over Utah, Oregon, and Arizona State in the race for a first-round bye at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans’ bubble position relative to each of those three pursuers has improved.

Saturday, Oregon plays Arizona State, meaning one of those two teams is guaranteed to lose. This means that if USC can defeat Washington on Saturday evening at the Galen Center (6:30 p.m. local time in Los Angeles), it is assured of gaining a game on either Oregon or ASU.

When you then realize that Utah will visit the Arizona schools in two weeks (Feb. 16 and 18), it becomes apparent that either Utah or Arizona State will lose at least one game that week.

This USC-Washington game on Saturday is so profoundly important for the Trojans’ twin goals of making the NCAA Tournament and also putting themselves in good position to win the Pac-12 Tournament. USC can gain more separation from its bubble competitors in the Pac-12.

The Trojans need to start the game with more urgency after falling behind Wazzu by 13 points midway through the first half on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishduck.com

The Transfer Portal Makes Dreams Come True

Like a lot of Oregon fans, I was surprised when I heard the news that Brock Thomas, a quarterback from Eugene’s Sheldon High School, committed to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. After all, Thomas was not only not recruited by any of the “big-boy” programs, he was not...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season

February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10

It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon

TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
EUGENE, OR
ksl.com

Pili scores 30, No. 7 Utah tops Oregon, ties for Pac-12 lead

EUGENE, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points and No. 7 Utah moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 Conference with a 100-92 win over Oregon on Sunday. Jenna Johnson added 19 points and Kennady McQueen scored 16 as the Utes (20-2) shot 62.3% from the field. Utah improved to 10-2 in the conference to tie for the top spot with Stanford, which lost 72-67 at Washington earlier in the day.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970

Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
CORVALLIS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
Emerald Media

City approves 81-Unit affordable housing project

Eugene City Council approved the construction of an 81-unit affordable housing complex in the Jefferson neighborhood at the Jan. 23 city council meeting. The resolution — which awards the project to Homes for Good Housing Agency — passed unanimously. Councilors agreed on the need for more affordable housing in Eugene and had been trying to use the city-owned lot for that purpose for the last few years.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy