Cumby, TX

KSST Radio

Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel

February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Arkansas Fugitive Returned to Hopkins County

February 6, 2023 – Montorey Jamall Johnson was arrested in Hopkins County in the Summer of 2019. Johnson and another Arkansas resident were stopped on I-30 for a traffic violation. Inside the car was more than 4oz of marijuana but less then 5lbs. Johnson was in possession of a handgun. His bond totaled $7,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail

February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
DE KALB, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Issues Murder Warrant

Paris Police have obtained a murder warrant for 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas. They are accusing him of fatally shooting Hireal Shawn Rios in the face Saturday afternoon following an argument in the 1300 block of West Cherry Street. At the time of the shooting, Douglas was driving a red 1997 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas tags NZX2705. Douglas should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information about Douglas, call Paris police at 903-784-6688, Crimestoppers at 903-785 TIPS, or any law enforcement agency at 911.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect

Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Bowie County man fatally shot over argument

DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
DE KALB, TX
KLTV

Paris PD searching for murder suspect

PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - Paris Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for a recent murder. Today, at 12:10 p.m. the Paris Police Department posted a wanted poster for Dykalen Donnell Douglas to their Facebook page. Douglas is wanted for the murder of Hirael Shawn Rios...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend

After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply thief

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply. The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. […]
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Sought in Storage Shed Break-In

Sulphur Springs Police are looking for a man who broke into two climate-controlled storage buildings in the 700-block of Wildcat Way on Monday, Jan. 30, at about 1:05 am. The suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and several other items. A picture of the suspect is on our website. Anyone with information should contact Detective Estes at 903 885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris PD Investigating Choking, Threats

Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER. The 18-year-old victim reported her 25-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her by choking and threatening her with a hammer during an argument.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 6, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created our Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads

In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
