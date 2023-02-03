Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Model Y tax credit inclusion is good for some and bad for others
The Tesla Model Y complete lineup was recently added to the IRS list of qualifying vehicles that will give buyers a $7,500 tax credit. While it may seem like the company’s huge price cuts coupled with the tax credit would be good for everyone, it spells bad news for competitors that offer comparable EVs in the same category.
Tesla price target raised by Wedbush with tax credit and China taking focus
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had its price target at Wedbush raised to $225 from $200 on Monday morning, as analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris believe new developments out of China, as well as the revised U.S. tax credit program that qualifies the Model Y’s entire lineup for the full amount, have resulted in “clear demand drivers” for the automaker.
Tesla becomes Wall Street veteran Jim Cramer’s favored auto stock
Wall Street veteran and Mad Money host Jim Cramer recently revealed that between Ford and Tesla stock, he would rather own the latter today. Cramer shared his thoughts during the February 6 edition of CNBC‘s Squawk on the Street. Back in December, Cramer stated that Ford is a rising...
Tesla Giga Press supplier IDRA teases new “Neo” die-casting machine
Tesla Giga Press supplier IDRA, which produces the contraptions that produce the Model Y’s front and rear megacasts, has teased what appears to be its newest creation. Named “Neo,” IDRA’s new flagship is dubbed by the company as a potential driver for the future of vehicle manufacturing.
Nissan EV lineup gains growth opportunity under renewed Renault deal
Following Nissan and Renault’s new partnership deal, Nissan has invested in Renault’s EV development unit, showing the Japanese brand’s intent to grow its EV focus under the new structure. Nissan and Renault have had a strange and, at times, uneasy partnership. But thanks to a new deal...
Tesla Insurance moves closer to launch in Europe with new job posting
Tesla Insurance is gearing up for a potential launch in Europe, as the company is seeking Legal Counsel specializing in insurance for the market. Tesla originally established its Insurance business in Europe by opening a branch in Malta in December 2020. It has not offered specific insurance services to drivers in Europe as of yet, but the company continues to expand the service in the United States.
Tesla China insurance data released for February’s first week
New Energy Vehicle insurance registrations in China rebounded last week as the Chinese New Year holiday ended. And while Tesla China is still focusing on its exports at this point in the quarter, the electric vehicle maker’s domestic sales seem to be chugging along at a rather healthy pace.
Faraday Future defies the odds, will start vehicle production in March
Faraday Future has announced that it has acquired the necessary funding to begin vehicle production and will do so next month. Investors and Faraday Future reservation holders have become pessimistic over the past two years. Not only has the company been stalled in its efforts to begin production of the FF 91 SUV, but its stock has plummeted as customers have lost hope in receiving the vehicle they originally ordered. Yet it seems Faraday has achieved the impossible, pulling out of its financial tailspin and heading to production next month.
Elon Musk explains Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 rollout delay
Tesla’s FSD Beta V11 is an incredibly important release. It’s the first version of the electric vehicle maker’s advanced driver-assist system that utilizes a single software stack for both highway and inner-city driving. Expectations are high for the update, as it is believed to feature notable improvements compared to its predecessors.
Ford to unveil radical new business plan to improve quality and profitability
Ford executives will unveil the company’s new expansion plan at a meeting later this month. Ford has faced rocky roads in its transition to electric vehicles, and its most recent earnings report shows that. To battle these challenges, Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking the business by the horns and implementing a dramatic new expansion plan called Ford+. The scheme began last year as the automaker split into three segments covering ICE, EV, and commercial products, but at an upcoming meeting, the rest of the changes will be revealed.
Tesla Giga Berlin footage hints at upcoming Deep Blue Metallic paint rollout
A recent flyover of the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg facility suggests that Tesla is currently testing out new colors for the Germany-made Model Y crossover. Next up appears to be Deep Blue Metallic paint. Prior to Gigafactory Berlin’s start of production, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that the Germany-based facility would be...
Canoo announces massive stock sale to fund production ramp
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has announced that it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to investment group Alliance Global Partners. Like many other EV startups, Canoo has consistently faced issues with financing. In mid-2022, the company was even looking down the barrel of bankruptcy, and without last-minute orders of thousands of vehicles, the company would not be here today. Now, as the American startup looks to produce its first EV offering, the Lifestyle Vehicle, it has announced it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to cover costs.
Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new eSprinter to take on Ford’s E-Transit
Mercedes-Benz unveiled its all-new eSprinter electric van today, which the German automaker pledges is its most efficient eVan yet. It will take on the Ford E-Transit, which has widely dominated the all-electric sprinter market with only a handful of worthy competitors. With plans to build the vehicle in North America...
NHTSA considers enforcing pedestrian noisemakers on EVs as early as 1997
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into whether hybrid and electric vehicles manufactured as early as 1997 should have pedestrian noisemakers to alert bystanders of their presence. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 141 was passed in 2018. It required all EVs and hybrid-electric vehicles...
Volkswagen and Marvel partner up for ID.4 marketing campaign
Volkswagen has launched a global campaign promoting its ID.4 all-electric crossover. The effort features custom content from the upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is opening in theaters on February 17. As could be seen in a video featuring the upcoming movie and...
Stoke Space to build SpaceX Raptor engine’s first real competitor
Seattle startup Stoke Space has revealed plans to develop an efficient rocket engine similar to the Raptors that power SpaceX’s Starship. Formed in October 2019, Stoke Space secured its first significant round of funding – $9.1 million – less than two years ago. At that time, CEO and co-founder Andy Lapsa says that the startup had just five employees, no permanent workspace, and a “barren field” for a test site. Within 18 months, Stoke Space had turned that empty field into an impressive test facility, conducted numerous component tests, and assembled its first full-scale rocket engine – an exotic UFO-like device unlike any seen before.
