alabamanews.net
Tuskegee man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering
Auburn police have arrested a Tuskegee man for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. In addition to the breaking and entering charge, 44-year-old Christopher Dewayne Rogers was also charged with fourth degree theft of property. Officers say a victim reported on January 26 that a suspect, now identified...
Columbus Police arrest two on theft and drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 3 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road (Lucky Food Mart) to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, responding officers arrested two individuals on the following charges: Devon Dozier: Juvenile: Officers also recovered a […]
Two car crash in Phenix City leaves building on 14th Street damaged
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused a lane closure and property damage in Phenix City. The crash at 14th Street and 14th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says one person was taken by ambulance. Our WRBL Reporter says one car hit a pole while another hit a […]
WTVM
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
Deadly motorcycle crash claims the life of Columbus man; CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]
22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today. Read the statement in full below: “CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and […]
WTVM
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
wrbl.com
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
MCSO arrest two suspects wanted in the Virgin Islands on first-degree murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span. On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two […]
WTVM
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police need help in locating missing man
Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man. 23-year-old Andy Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. on February 2 in the area of Thoroughbred Court. Police say Tang may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Tang was last seen wearing a gray and...
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
WTVM
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
