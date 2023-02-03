ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

alabamanews.net

Tuskegee man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering

Auburn police have arrested a Tuskegee man for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. In addition to the breaking and entering charge, 44-year-old Christopher Dewayne Rogers was also charged with fourth degree theft of property. Officers say a victim reported on January 26 that a suspect, now identified...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest two on theft and drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 3 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road (Lucky Food Mart) to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, responding officers arrested two individuals on the following charges: Devon Dozier: Juvenile: Officers also recovered a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police need help in locating missing man

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man. 23-year-old Andy Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. on February 2 in the area of Thoroughbred Court. Police say Tang may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Tang was last seen wearing a gray and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
PHENIX CITY, AL

