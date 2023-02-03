Read full article on original website
WDSU
Amtrak begins familiarization trips along Mobile and New Orleans
Amtrak announced that crews will start their familarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route of railcars between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe weather alerts: How you can be notified of any severe weather...
fox8live.com
NOFD battles three-alarm fire at former Algiers school
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) at a former school in Algiers. The blaze broke out around 3:38 p.m. in the structure that formerly housed the Henderson Elementary School and then the Hope Academy, at 1912 L.B. Landry Blvd., the New Orleans Fire Department said.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department reports a three-alarm fire at former school site
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire at a former school site in Algiers. The first NOFD unit arrived on the scene of the former Henderson Elementary School and, most recently, Hope Academy at 1912 L.B. Landry Boulevard. A second alarm was requested...
3-alarm-fire damages former site of Algiers school, cause under investigation
At about 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 6), firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd.
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
WDSU
Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area
NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
NOLA.com
Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life
Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
Man caught on video allegedly stealing package from porch of Lakeview home
A man is wanted by police after surveillance video shows him reportedly stealing a package from the porch of a New Orleans home.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Zulu's original clubhouse was downtown on Perdido Street downtown
A plaque on the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue details the history of jazz in the downtown area and says the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club was also nearby. I know Zulu has been on Broad Street for many years. When was it located downtown?. The Zulu Social Aid...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
WDSU
Strong storm risk Wednesday night
NEW ORLEANS — Isolated to scattered rain is out there today, mainly favoring the North Shore so far. Isolated showers remain possible through this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of isolated showers. Lows will be 60-64 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy...
antigravitymagazine.com
Recall and Response
On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
WDSU
NOPD offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers
New Orleans police are offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers after the recent spike in auto thefts. According to NOPD, the department received 300 locks from Kia, which are being distributed to all eight districts for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are urged to contact...
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
