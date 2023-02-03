ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Amtrak begins familiarization trips along Mobile and New Orleans

Amtrak announced that crews will start their familarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route of railcars between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe weather alerts: How you can be notified of any severe weather...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battles three-alarm fire at former Algiers school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) at a former school in Algiers. The blaze broke out around 3:38 p.m. in the structure that formerly housed the Henderson Elementary School and then the Hope Academy, at 1912 L.B. Landry Blvd., the New Orleans Fire Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life

Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
MADISONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Strong storm risk Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — Isolated to scattered rain is out there today, mainly favoring the North Shore so far. Isolated showers remain possible through this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of isolated showers. Lows will be 60-64 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
antigravitymagazine.com

Recall and Response

On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers

New Orleans police are offering up to 300 wheel locks for Kia drivers after the recent spike in auto thefts. According to NOPD, the department received 300 locks from Kia, which are being distributed to all eight districts for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are urged to contact...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

