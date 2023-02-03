Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBC Philadelphia
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Philadelphia
‘When It's All Said and Done': Super Bowl Hero Foles Discusses His Retirement Plans
Eagles legend Nick Foles discusses his retirement plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia last week to testify in court on behalf of former teammate Chris Maragos. Unsurprisingly, some Philly reporters managed to grab Foles for a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBC Philadelphia
Madden Simulation Predicts Eagles Beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud.
NBC Philadelphia
PGA Tour Champ Justin Thomas Interviews Eagles' Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night
Justin Thomas interviews Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Golf star Justin Thomas put his downtime ahead of the Phoenix Open to good use. The 15-time PGA Tour champion paid a visit to Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Arizona and even got...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles D Vs. Chiefs O: Matchups to Watch in Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — In a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Since this is the biggest game in the world, we’ve split our normal matchups post into two parts. We’ll start today with the Eagles on defense:
NBC Philadelphia
Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Philadelphia
Five Interesting Facts About Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season...
NBC Philadelphia
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Expects Chiefs to Expose Eagles in Super Bowl
49ers WR expects Chiefs to expose Eagles in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sitting on the couch less than a week after his 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Eagles, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a prediction for Super Bowl LVII. He’s all-in on the...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie on Jalen Hurts: ‘He's Just What We're Looking for'
PHOENIX — It’s been obvious for a while now that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ long-term solution at quarterback. He’s only the eighth quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday with the chance Sunday to become only the fourth to win one at that young an age.
NBC Philadelphia
‘I'm Ambivalent About the Poles': Philly Mayor Talks Greased Poles, Super Bowl Plans
Kenney talks Super Bowl celebration plans, parade, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With five days to go until the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took some Birds-related questions Tuesday and managed to avoid giving Kansas City any bulletin board material. Kenney,...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
NBC Philadelphia
How Unknown Nick Sirianni Won Over the Eagles' Locker Room So Fast
PHOENIX — They had no idea who he was. They didn’t know anything about him. He wasn’t a hot coaching candidate, and he wasn’t a big-name veteran. Most of the Eagles had never heard of Nick Sirianni. So when Jeff Lurie introduced him as the Eagles’...
