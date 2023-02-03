ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Madden Simulation Predicts Eagles Beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles D Vs. Chiefs O: Matchups to Watch in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — In a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Since this is the biggest game in the world, we’ve split our normal matchups post into two parts. We’ll start today with the Eagles on defense:
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?

Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Five Interesting Facts About Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Expects Chiefs to Expose Eagles in Super Bowl

49ers WR expects Chiefs to expose Eagles in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sitting on the couch less than a week after his 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Eagles, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a prediction for Super Bowl LVII. He’s all-in on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA

