Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Complex
The Best Movies on Hulu to Watch Right Now (February 2023)
For a long time, Hulu just didn't have the same clout as Netflix. But times are changing, and Hulu is on the rise, with the streaming service even directly competing with Netflix when it comes to prices. While Netflix is often lauded for its large selection of TV shows, Hulu has its own equally impressive library, from award-winning comedy and drama content to guilty pleasure reality TV.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Is There A New Episode of ‘1923’ on Paramount+ Tonight? How To Watch
It’s been a tough start to 2023 for Taylor Sheridan fans. The last new episode of Yellowstone aired all the way back on January 1, and 1923, the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel, has been on hiatus since Sunday, January 8. If you’re looking for a bit of optimism, the second season of Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has returned, with the next new episode airing February 5 on Paramount+.
The SNL Sketch That Left the Cast Helpless
Bowen Yang didn’t break first, but he was the cast member least able to handle the cascade of giggles that caused yesterday’s final Saturday Night Live sketch of the night to lose total control. Partway through “Lisa From Temecula,” a bit about a woman named Lisa (played by Ego Nwodim) aggressively carving up her “extra-extra-well-done” steak, Yang cracked up, throwing down his prop fork. The host, Pedro Pascal, was already chortling through his lines, as were Nwodim, Devon Walker, and Punkie Johnson. Pascal never finished his last sentence before the segment ended.It was the kind of sketch I replayed as...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in February 2023
There is no lack of new movies to stream in February on the various major streamers, as blockbusters, dramas and underrated gems from 2022 all land on a combination of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu in February. Not only that, but newly added library titles include Oscar winners, ’90s favorites and movies guaranteed to bring a smile to you face. Quite literally whatever mood you’re in, we’ve got a curated pick just for you.
New Movies on Streaming: ‘Babylon,’ ‘House Party,’ + More
If you couldn’t make it to the theater to see Damien Chazelle’s three-hour-plus Hollywood epic Babylon, the extravagant love-it-or-hate-it film is now available to stream at home this week, along with quite a few other new movies on VOD. If lavish, indulgent period pieces aren’t your thing, you can also check out the recent House Party reboot which was produced by (and features a cameo from) LeBron James.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in February
Apple TV Plus is stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show. Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But...
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Could Start Any Day: What to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
When Will ‘1923’ Episode 6 Premiere On Paramount+? ‘1923’ Episode 6 Release Date Info
Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s popular Yellowstone prequel 1923 have two reasons to celebrate. Not only did the series recently return from hiatus, but it was just announced that 1923 has been renewed for Season 2!. A second season of Paramount+’s Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led western isn’t exactly shocking news considering...
What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform
New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
CNBC
What will TV look like in three years? These industry insiders share their predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Comments / 0