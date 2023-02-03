Read full article on original website
Karen Ann Tuesburg
Karen Ann Tuesburg, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was born May 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. Karen attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Jan Tuesburg at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Karen was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Shady Lane Nursing Home, and L.D.I. Industries, retiring in 2008. She loved walking, fishing, and traveling with Jan. Karen also enjoyed being at home and tending to her flower garden. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.
James K. Gadzinski
James K. Gadzinski, age 74, of Manitowoc passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born March 26, 1948, in Manitowoc, son of the late Thomas and Helen (DeFaut) Gadzinski. He was a 1966 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 30, 1966, Jim entered the United States Army serving in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on September 11, 1969. On July 18, 1996, he was married to Shirley A. Kubale in Manitowoc. Jim worked at Spancrete for Local #330 for many years, retiring in 2011 due to disability. He was a member of AMVETS Post #99 of Manitowoc.
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Viewing of “Elvis” This Week
The following article was submitted by Matt Mottl, a Public Services Assistant at the Manitowoc Public Library. It surprised me when I first started working at Manitowoc Public Library that there were no movie nights currently happening there, even though I learned that we’d held screenings in the past. As a huge lover of movie magic and being someone who loves seeing all the aspects that go into making a movie great—including its score, cinematography, screenplay, etc.—my time at MPL evolved into me becoming a de facto point person for movie questions or knowledge.
Camp Tapawingo to Host a Fundraising Banquet
A local campground aimed at helping girls build compassion, courage, and confidence has announced an upcoming fundraising banquet. The 16th Annual Friends of Wisconsin Camp Tapawingo Fundraising Banquet will be held at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc on April 1st. Those in attendance will help the camp,...
City of Two Rivers Names New City Clerk/Human Resources Director
The City of Two Rivers has appointed a new City Clerk and Human Resources Director. Amanda Baryenbruch has served for the past two years as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Manitowoc. Prior to that, she served as Administrative Support Specialist in the Clerk’s Office for Manitowoc. Amanda...
United Way Celebrates the City of Manitowoc’s Proclamation of 211 Day
The City of Manitowoc has Declared this Saturday as 211 Day. 211 is a short-form phone number that connects residents with health and human services support free of charge and over the past year, 1,030 people in the Manitowoc County community accessed help for immediate or long-term challenges using 211.
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
Manitowoc Personnel Committee to Review a Pair of Residency Accommodation Requests for Firefighters
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Personnel Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. They will also review legal fees bIlled out in December and January and will...
Second Generation Owners of Willmans Lunch Retire, Third Generation Takes Over
Following more than 25 years of ownership of Bud Willman’s Restaurant in Manitowoc, Jan and Ann Willman have retired, effective January 1st. The couple who resides in Francis Creek spoke with Seehafer News recently to reminisce about their years in business and also the decision to hang up the spatula and apron.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
Green Bay House Fire Leaves Three Adults Without a Home
Three Green Bay residents are without a home following a house fire over the weekend. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home in the 1100 block of Emile Street just before 6:00 yesterday evening. Crews arrived to find flames emitting from a second-floor apartment. The blaze...
Guilty Verdict In Oshkosh Resource Officer Stabbing
The young man who stabbed an Oshkosh school resource officer with a barbecue fork could be headed to prison. It took a jury about four hours Friday to find Grant Fuhrman guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He stabbed the officer at Oshkosh West High School back in 2019. Fuhrman...
Preparing For Spring Home Improvements
Now that we’re down to the final full month of the winter season, it might just be time to start planning for spring home improvement projects. Paul Braun, owner of Braun Building Center in Manitowoc, was the guest this week on WOMT and WCUB’s “Welcome Home” with builder Brandon Bartow.
One Year Old Sheboygan Falls Child Struck by a Car, Flown to Children’s Hospital
A small child was struck by a car in Sheboygan Falls Saturday morning. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Birchwood Drive at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a one-year-old child that had been hit by a car. Witnesses...
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
Concerned Citizens Question the MPSD Board of Education on Numerous Topics
Two local women have voiced some concerns regarding the Manitowoc Public School District, and have even filed a complaint with the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s office. The complaints break down into three categories, closed-session law violations, the Board’s hiring process, and licensures. We will go into each of...
Ships Drop Gymnastics Dual To Oshkosh
Oshkosh was a winner over Manitowoc last night in Girls Gymnastics 126.65 to 123.68 on Senior Night at the JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships were led by senior Raena Portmann who finished 1st on floor with a score of 8.875, was a runner-up on bars, and placed 3rd on beam. Sophomore...
Manitowoc County Personnel Committee to Discuss Recruitment
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Personnel Committee will be in the County Admin Office Building at 4:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, they will discuss the reduction of the Nutrition Educator full-time equivalent for...
Port of Green Bay Receives $2.4 Million for Harbor Maintenance and Improvement
The Port of Green Bay was recently named the recipient of $2.4 million in grant funding. This money will be used for three separate projects in the harbor. The Port itself will use $1 million to stabilize the shoreline at a port development project site at the mouth of the Fox River with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction.
Manitowoc Dancers Take Home the Gold at State Championships
Two Manitowoc Lincoln High School dancers brought home the gold this weekend at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships. Senior Riley Johnson and Junior Kalina Chu took the top spot in the individual competition. The Lincoln team coached by Hayley Staudt and Emily Khail, also qualified...
