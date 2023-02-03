Read full article on original website
OnlyJesusSaves
3d ago
And you all thought they were only capable of spreading Covid??? Just about every product we use is capable of being tainted with some bacteria or virus. Population Control. 🤔
7
Scott Cunningham
3d ago
can't trust the government, the doctor or big pharma...sad days we're living in
20
Gloria Mary Haywood
2d ago
WHY weren't these eye drops Tested before being shipped out to be sold to the public??? I mean it's something people put directly into their Eyes!,...for Crying about Loud!#SMDH😡
2
Comments / 15