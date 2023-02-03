Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Would You Swim in Houston's Scariest Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Alief
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re living in Texas and haven’t recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren’t the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $2...
cw39.com
Did you win? 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What former Texas high school quarterback will win the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Well, only time will time, but there were some serious lottery winners throughout Texas over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something on the minds of many and now that the Dallas Mavericks have added superstar Kyrie Irving to the team to play alongside Luka Doncic, maybe more winning will be seen in the Big D. Winning was happening outside of basketball in the Lone...
MySanAntonio
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Powerball Ticket Worth Millions Sold In Texas Amid $747 Million Jackpot
Someone in Texas just became a millionaire!
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
cw39.com
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren’t many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo. We’re talking pasta and fettuccine alfredo on Tuesday, February 7 as...
cw39.com
City of Houston announces ‘Reading With a Rapper’ to challenge low literacy rates
Houston (KIAH)- The city of Houston’s literacy program, Reading With A Rapper™, has announced the kickoff of #TurnTexasYellow. It’s in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA), HTV, HISDTV and HCCTV. “This partnership with Reading with a Rapper will enhance our ability to continue...
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas
Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
Comments / 0