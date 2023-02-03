ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Did you win? 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What former Texas high school quarterback will win the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Well, only time will time, but there were some serious lottery winners throughout Texas over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout the...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
MySanAntonio

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
